Achieve Global Scale

Reduce risk and enhance privacy and security
Keep up with evolving regulations and mitigate your risks by controlling where your data resides. Whether it's maintaining national borders for sensitive data, adhering to strict data residency mandates, or navigating regional legal frameworks, Akamai Cloud helps you stay in control.
Control your data and meet global customer demand
Next steps
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.