Deploy Low-Latency Applications

Optimize your multicloud architecture with edge native apps
Take advantage of the unique global distribution and scale of Akamai Cloud. Optimize where you use VMs, containers, storage, databases, and function as a service (FaaS) to power your data-intensive edge native apps. Reduce latency and enable real-time data processing and rapid decision-making across multiple regions.
Increase engagement and optimize real-time interactions
Customer stories
Next steps
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.