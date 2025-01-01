Distributed compute regions provide access to powerful dedicated CPU instances in major metros that lack cloud computing options and availability. By design, these sites are small compared to our core compute regions. Access to distributed regions is granted on a per-account basis by our sales consultants. If you’re interested in deploying in distributed regions, contact our sales team.
Distributed Compute Regions Pricing
CPU, storage, and RAM bundled into one flat price
Compute
Distributed compute regions egress costs = US$0.01 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
If you’re not sure, we recommend that you start small and work your way up. You can resize your Linode up or down at any time. If you’re planning to migrate your workload from on-premises or between cloud providers, we recommend using our Total Cost of Ownership Cloud Pricing Calculator to receive a full cost breakdown and technical recommendations. You can also learn more by reading our guide about how to choose a Linode plan.
You are charged the hourly rate for a service up to its monthly cap (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB Linode and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed US$0.18 (24 hours x .0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice gets generated. Read this guide on how billing works.
Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a US$100 credit for 60 days, then that US$100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend US$50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend US$150 within those 60 days, then the US$100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged US$50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your Linode is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our Tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.