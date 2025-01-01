Distributed Compute Regions Pricing

You are charged the hourly rate for a service up to its monthly cap (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB Linode and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed US$0.18 (24 hours x .0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice gets generated. Read this guide on how billing works.