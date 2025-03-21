Reduce latency and maximize stream quality for live events. From concerts and sports to global broadcasts, cloud-based VPUs minimize transcoding delays and support AV1 encoding up to 8K HDR, ensuring an ideal viewer experience with ultra-low-latency delivery.
Get faster, lower-cost transcoding efficiency with VPUs in the cloud
Optimize media transcoding with NETINT’s T1U Quadra video processing units (VPUs), now available on Akamai Cloud. Scale VOD and live event media streaming while reducing costs and leaving your CPU resources available for other essential application tasks — all while meeting or exceeding expensive CPU- and GPU-based transcoding performance.
Key features
Features
- VPUs include built-in AVC/H.264 baseline compression; Main, High, High 10 Encode/Decode — ideal for varying internet speeds
- Access VPUs in the cloud starting at US$0.42 per hour
- Add Accelerated Compute worker nodes to managed Kubernetes clusters
- Choose between three carefully tailored plans to deploy up to two dedicated VPUs per instance
- Save with low-cost egress, up to 90% on cost: US$0.005 — half a penny — per GB
- Configure and deploy Accelerated Compute instances with Terraform
- Stream crisp video with native high dynamic range (HDR) integration for color contrast, brightness, and color accuracy
- Minimize your cost per stream with cloud resources designed for media workloads
- Easily set up Private Networking with VLAN and VPC
Explore other Akamai Cloud compute plans
VPUs thrive in today’s media-intensive tasks, with faster transcoding, lower costs, and scalability.
On-demand video streaming
On-demand video streaming
Stream high-performance video without overpaying for GPUs. VPUs offer a cost-efficient alternative to CPU- and GPU-based transcoding with higher stream density and optimized media processing for platforms like VOD services, media SaaS, and OTT providers.
Live event streaming
Live event streaming
Video-driven social media content
Video-driven social media content
Support high-volume media uploads and instant playback. As platforms rely more on short-form video, user-generated content, and live user broadcasts, VPUs accelerate encoding, reducing compute strain and enabling faster, more scalable media processing without the need for cost-intensive on-prem hardware infrastructure.
Next Steps
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.