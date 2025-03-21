X
Create account
Contact us

Create account
Contact us

Get faster, lower-cost transcoding efficiency with VPUs in the cloud

Optimize media transcoding with NETINT’s T1U Quadra video processing units (VPUs), now available on Akamai Cloud. Scale VOD and live event media streaming while reducing costs and leaving your CPU resources available for other essential application tasks — all while meeting or exceeding expensive CPU- and GPU-based transcoding performance.

View documentation

Key features

Deploy VPUs globally

Accelerated plans with VPUs are available in Akamai Cloud regions across North America, Europe, and Asia. Contact us about other locations.

Utilize included media transcoding SDKs

NETINT VPUs include FFmpeg, H.264 compression, and HDR integrations built in as part of NETINT’s included software development kits (SDKs).

Easily set up secure networking

Segment traffic and lock down access to your accelerated instance with free VPC, VLAN, and Cloud Firewall compatibility.

Features

  • VPUs include built-in AVC/H.264 baseline compression; Main, High, High 10 Encode/Decode  — ideal for varying internet speeds
  • Access VPUs in the cloud starting at US$0.42 per hour
  • Add Accelerated Compute worker nodes to managed Kubernetes clusters
  • Choose between three carefully tailored plans to deploy up to two dedicated VPUs per instance
  • Save with low-cost egress, up to 90% on cost: US$0.005 — half a penny — per GB
  • Configure and deploy Accelerated Compute instances with Terraform
  • Stream crisp video with native high dynamic range (HDR) integration for color contrast, brightness, and color accuracy
  • Minimize your cost per stream with cloud resources designed for media workloads
  • Easily set up Private Networking with VLAN and VPC

Explore other Akamai Cloud compute plans

GPU

Parallel process workloads including machine learning, scientific computing, and video processing.

View product details

Premium CPU

Premium instances provide a minimum hardware model for consistent performance on dedicated resources.

View product details

Essential Compute

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details
Accelerated Compute use cases

VPUs thrive in today’s media-intensive tasks, with faster transcoding, lower costs, and scalability.

On-demand video streaming

On-demand video streaming

Stream high-performance video without overpaying for GPUs. VPUs offer a cost-efficient alternative to CPU- and GPU-based transcoding with higher stream density and optimized media processing for platforms like VOD services, media SaaS, and OTT providers.

Live event streaming

Live event streaming

Reduce latency and maximize stream quality for live events. From concerts and sports to global broadcasts, cloud-based VPUs minimize transcoding delays and support AV1 encoding up to 8K HDR, ensuring an ideal viewer experience with ultra-low-latency delivery.

Video-driven social media content

Video-driven social media content

Support high-volume media uploads and instant playback. As platforms rely more on short-form video, user-generated content, and live user broadcasts, VPUs accelerate encoding, reducing compute strain and enabling faster, more scalable media processing without the need for cost-intensive on-prem hardware infrastructure.

