Empower developers with a self-service platform to build, deploy, and manage apps on Kubernetes

Deploy highly distributed, scalable apps on Kubernetes up to 40% faster with the Akamai App Platform

Deploy and scale your cloud native applications

Build powerful, low-latency apps with enhanced security and operations. Powered by Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE), the Akamai App Platform includes recipes to configure and manage your Kubernetes clusters and resources.

Key Akamai App Platform features

Deploy applications without Kubernetes expertise

Golden Path templates and intuitive workflows help developers build, deploy, and manage containers via a simple web interface.

Zero maintenance with automated updates

Custom operators handle security patches, tool updates, and integrations automatically, freeing your team to focus on feature development.

Multi-tenant team management

Create isolated development environments in one click. Automatic namespace separation, RBAC configuration, and integrated access to tools.

Features

  • Create private Git repositories
  • Store images in a private registry
  • Publicly expose applications in just a couple of clicks
  • Get instant access to logs, metrics and traces powered by Loki®, Prometheus®, and Grafana®
  • Configure network policies, response headers and CNAMEs 
  • Get a production-ready CI/CD pipeline with pre-built integrations like Argo CD®, Gitea®, Harbor®, Knative®, and more

