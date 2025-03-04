Deploy and scale your cloud native applications
Build powerful, low-latency apps with enhanced security and operations. Powered by Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE), the Akamai App Platform includes recipes to configure and manage your Kubernetes clusters and resources.
Key Akamai App Platform features
Features
- Create private Git repositories
- Store images in a private registry
- Publicly expose applications in just a couple of clicks
- Get instant access to logs, metrics and traces powered by Loki®, Prometheus®, and Grafana®
- Configure network policies, response headers and CNAMEs
- Get a production-ready CI/CD pipeline with pre-built integrations like Argo CD®, Gitea®, Harbor®, Knative®, and more
Resources
For support or account issues, please visit our support page.