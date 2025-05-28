|Features
|Dedicated CPU
|Shared CPU
|High Memory
|Deploy essential compute plans in 25+ core regions across the globe.
|Dedicated CPU instances deliver consistent, uninterrupted compute on high-performance, resource-intensive workloads.
|Shared CPU instances provide access to cost-effective shared compute resources starting at $5 per month.
|High Memory plans run memory-intensive applications on dedicated CPUs with more RAM and no extra storage or vCPUs.
|Configure Backups to retain data with automated daily, weekly, and biweekly snapshots
|Avoid noisy neighbors and leverage focused resources for compute-intensive and performance-sensitive applications.
|Run development environments and general-purpose workloads with lower performance demands.
|Store more data in system memory to improve application performance — ideal for caching and fast data retrieval.
|Add essential compute nodes to managed Kubernetes clusters with LKE
|CPU allocation: dedicated
|CPU allocation: shared
|CPU allocation: dedicated
|Easily resize up and down when your application needs more or less compute resources
|CPU cores: 2–64 cores
|CPU cores: 1–32 cores
|CPU cores: 2–16 cores
|Choose how you manage infrastructure with our UI, API, CLI, and developer tool integrations
|Memory: 4–512 GB
|Memory: 1–192 GB
|Memory: 24–300 GB
|Save even more on egress costs with Akamai Cloud’s pooled network transfer system
|Bundled transfer: 4–12 TB
|Bundled transfer: 1–20 TB
|Bundled transfer: 5–9 TB
|Access 24/7/365 email and phone support for all customers
|Starting price: $36 per month
|Starting price: $5 per month
|Starting price: $60 per month
Predictable pricing and native private networking for essential compute infrastructure
Choose from right-sized Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, and High Memory compute instances for everything from stateful application infrastructure to lightweight ephemeral workloads. Deploy via Cloud Manager UI, our API, CLI, and supported developer tools and easily resize as your application scales. All plans include 99.99% guaranteed uptime and bundled egress.
Find the right compute for your needs and workloads
Explore other Akamai Cloud compute plans
Customer Stories
Next steps
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.