X
View all products
Compute
Storage
Networking
Databases
Services
Solutions
Pricing
Library
Technical Resources
Community
Marketplace
What's New

Lower Your Cloud Bills

Budgeting for cloud infrastructure should be simple

Create account
Contact us

Lower Your Cloud Bills

Budgeting for cloud infrastructure should be simple

Create account
Contact sales

Enjoy flat, predictable pricing

No more complicated billing. With Akamai Cloud, you get the simplicity of flat, predictable pricing that eliminates surprise costs. Enjoy low egress fees and a generous free egress allowance, ensuring that you only pay for what you use — without the burden of complex, unpredictable charges.

A cost-effective addition to your multicloud or hybrid cloud strategy

Superior cost efficiency

Cut costs while maintaining reliability. Maximize offload for cloud workloads and optimize resources as needs evolve.

Lower egress costs

Get generous transfer limits, 1 TB for a 1 GB shared instance, up to 20 TB on the largest shared, dedicated, or GPU instances.

Enhance margin growth

Optimize resource use by rightsizing instances and implementing autoscaling.

Low-cost data transfer

Lower egress costs from other cloud environments with their expensive, complicated billing models.

*See Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions

See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits

We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.