AI Inferencing

High-performance and cost-effective AI inference
The market is shifting from AI training to inference, and businesses need real-time insights affordably and at speed. Akamai Cloud meets these demands by bringing the power of AI closer to your users. With decades of innovation at the edge and a robust, globally distributed network optimized for low-latency performance, Akamai Cloud is the ideal platform for AI inference.
Streamline your enterprise AI models to be responsive and economical
Features
- Virtual Machines (VMs) — CPUs, GPUs, VPUs for compute
- Specialized GPU — NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada GPUs, optimized for inference
- EdgeWorkers — execute lightweight code for inference at the edge
- Containers — efficient orchestration of K8s containerized apps with Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) for high-performance scalability
- Akamai App Platform — launch AI apps on a Kubernetes framework quickly
- Storage — data access via block storage, object storage, low-latency EdgeKV, and managed databases
- Networking — secure traffic management, load balancing, and control
Smart checkout systems
Transforming the retail checkout experience
Enable real-time decision-making in store, using video feeds from checkout cameras. Use advanced object detection and recognition models, trained on diverse datasets of retail products, deployed at the edge for instant product identification and pricing with AI inference. This significantly speeds up the checkout process and reduces errors with manual scanning.
Dynamic advertising
Hyper-personalization for dynamic ads in AR glasses
Deliver tailored advertisements with sophisticated recommendation systems that take into account metrics — such as real-time user behavior, demographics, and user history — to increase user engagement and significantly improve ad relevance and conversion rates.
Leverage models trained on vast amounts of user behavior data, deployed at edge locations near retail environments to process user interactions in real time for instantaneous, context-aware product recommendations. This can drastically enhance the shopping experience.
Automated quality control
AI-monitored video feed for detecting manufacturing defects
Enable real-time automated quality control in manufacturing processes that leverages AI in product quality inspections, directly on the assembly line via camera feeds. Using cutting-edge computer vision models, pretrained on extensive datasets of product images with and without defects, these models are equipped to quickly identify issues. This solution uses high-performance AI inference to issue timely alerts to operators, and significantly lower the time between defect occurrence and corrective action.
Always-on surveillance
Heightened security with AI-monitored video surveillance feeds
Enhance public/staff safety by analyzing video feeds in real time to detect suspicious activities and alert authorities or security teams instantly, and combat security threats quickly.
Use advanced computer vision models along with trained object detection and person re-identification models deployed at the edge, enhancing your security with immediate detection and tracking of suspicious activities or persons of interest, significantly reducing response times for security personnel.
Resources
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.