Use your Google or GitHub single sign-on or provide your email to create a new account. A valid payment method is required to confirm your identity, but we will not charge you during your trial. Promotional credits are available only to new customers who have not yet signed up for a free trial.
Try Our Cloud Computing Services for Free with a $100 Credit*
Deploy faster with global cloud infrastructure — no surprise bills, no lock-in, and transparent pricing across every data center.
By providing your email address or using a single sign-on provider to create an account, you agree to our Terms of Service and have reviewed our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Rated a leading IaaS provider
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Once you complete the sign-up process and agree to our Terms of Service, you can use your credit toward many of our Compute plans (GPU plans are excluded from this promotion), Object Storage, Block Storage, or NodeBalancers offerings. If you exceed the allotted credit amount within the specified trial period, the overage will be charged at standard rates as outlined on our pricing page.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, and Google Pay (with an associated credit card). For additional payment options, including wire transfer, purchase orders, and ACH, please contact us. Note that when you add a card, we may send a temporary pre-authorization request to the issuing bank. This pre-authorization charge is immediately released, but may take a few days to clear from your card, depending on the bank.
You must spend your service credits during the trial period. Unused service credits will automatically expire, and we will charge you our standard rates for any service over the allotted credit amount. For more information on our prices, visit our pricing page.