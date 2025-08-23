Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) plans

LKE pricing includes only the resources you consume — compute instances, NodeBalancers, and volumes. LKE cluster’s master services are free of charge. Upgrade to our high-availability (HA) control plane for $60 per cluster, per month.

LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE and includes HA and a dedicated control plane for $300 per cluster, per month. See product details.