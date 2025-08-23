X
Cloud Computing Calculator

Compute

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Essential Compute plans

Dedicated, shared, virtual machines for CPU-intensive applications. See product details.

Dedicated CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Dedicated 8 GB $72.00 $0.108 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 16 GB $144.00 $0.216 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 32 GB $288.00 $0.432 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 64 GB $576.00 $0.864 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 96 GB $864.00 $1.296 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 128 GB $1,152.00 $1.728 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 256 GB $2,304.00 $3.456 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 512 GB $4,608.00 $6.912 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

Shared CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Nanode 1 GB $5.00 $0.0075 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 2 GB $12.00 $0.0180 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 4 GB $24.00 $0.0360 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 8 GB $48.00 $0.0720 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 16 GB $96.00 $0.1440 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 32 GB $192.00 $0.2880 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 64 GB $384.00 $0.5760 64 GB 16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 96 GB $576.00 $0.8640 96 GB 20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 128 GB $768.00 $1.1520 128 GB 24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 192 GB $1,152.00 $1.7280 192 GB 32 3840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

High Memory

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Linode 48 GB $120.00 $0.18 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 90 GB $240.00 $0.36 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 150 GB $480.00 $0.72 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 300 GB $960.00 $1.44 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up

Premium CPU plans

Minimum hardware model for consistent performance on dedicated resources. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Premium 4 GB $43.00 $0.06 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Premium 8 GB $86.00 $0.13 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Premium 16 GB $173.00 $0.26 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Premium 32 GB $346.00 $0.52 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Premium 64 GB $691.00 $1.04 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Premium 96 GB $1,037.00 $1.56 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Premium 128 GB $1,382.00 $2.07 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Premium 256 GB $2,765.00 $4.15 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Premium 512 GB $5,530.00 $8.29 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up
GPU plans

Dedicated virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GPUs to speed up complex compute jobs. See product details.

RTX 4000 Ada Generation

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM GPUs CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
RTX4000 Ada GPU x1 Small $350.00 $0.52 16 GB 1 4 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x1 Medium $446.00 $0.67 32 GB 1 8 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x1 Large $638.00 $0.96 64 GB 1 16 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x1 X-Large $1,022.00 $1.53 128 GB 1 32 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x2 Small $700.00 $1.05 32 GB 2 8 1 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium $892.00 $1.34 64 GB 2 16 1 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium High Storage $992.00 $1.49 64 GB 2 16 2 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x4 Small $1,976.00 $2.96 128 GB 4 32 2 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
RTX4000 Ada GPU x4 Medium $2,384.00 $3.57 196 GB 4 48 2 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up

Quadro RTX 6000

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM GPUs CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Dedicated 32 GB + RTX6000 GPU x1 $1,000.00 $1.50 32 GB 1 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 64 GB + RTX6000 GPU x2 $2,000.00 $3.00 64 GB 2 16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 96 GB + RTX6000 GPU x3 $3,000.00 $4.50 96 GB 3 20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 128 GB + RTX6000 GPU x4 $4,000.00 $6.00 128 GB 4 24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up

Accelerated Compute plans

Dedicated access to cloud ASICs for specialized workloads, including media transcoding with NETINT VPUs. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM VPUs CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x1 Small $280.00 $0.42 16 GB 1 8 200 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x1 Medium $352.00 $0.53 24 GB 1 12 300 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x2 Small $488.00 $0.73 24 GB 2 12 300 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign up
Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) plans

LKE pricing includes only the resources you consume — compute instances, NodeBalancers, and volumes. LKE cluster’s master services are free of charge. Upgrade to our high-availability (HA) control plane for $60 per cluster, per month.

LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE and includes HA and a dedicated control plane for $300 per cluster, per month. See product details.

Dedicated CPU

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
Dedicated 4 GB 3 $108.00 $0.162 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign up
Dedicated 8 GB 3 $216.00 $0.324 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign up
Dedicated 16 GB 3 $432.00 $0.648 48 GB 24 960 GB 18 TB Sign up
Dedicated 32 GB 3 $864.00 $1.296 96 GB 48 1920 GB 21 TB Sign up
Dedicated 64 GB 3 $1,728.00 $2.592 192 GB 96 3840 GB 24 TB Sign up
Dedicated 96 GB 3 $2,592.00 $3.888 288 GB 144 5760 GB 27 TB Sign up
Dedicated 128 GB 3 $3,456.00 $5.184 384 GB 150 7500 GB 30 TB Sign up
Dedicated 256 GB 3 $6,912.00 $10.368 768 GB 168 15000 GB 33 TB Sign up
Dedicated 512 GB 3 $13,824.00 $20.736 1536 GB 192 21600 GB 36 TB Sign up

Shared CPU

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
Shared 2 GB 3 $36.00 $0.054 6 GB 3 150 GB 6 TB Sign up
Shared 4 GB 3 $72.00 $0.108 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign up
Shared 8 GB 3 $144.00 $0.216 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign up
Shared 16 GB 3 $288.00 $0.432 48 GB 18 960 GB 24 TB Sign up
Shared 32 GB 3 $576.00 $0.864 96 GB 24 1920 GB 48 TB Sign up
Shared 64 GB 3 $1,152.00 $1.728 192 GB 48 3840 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 96 GB 3 $1,728.00 $2.592 288 GB 60 5760 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 128 GB 3 $2,304.00 $3.456 384 GB 72 7680 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 192 GB 3 $3,456.00 $5.184 576 GB 96 11520 GB 60 TB Sign up

High Memory

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
High Memory 24 GB 3 $180.00 $0.27 72 GB 6 60 GB 15 TB Sign up
High Memory 48 GB 3 $360.00 $0.54 144 GB 6 120 GB 18 TB Sign up
High Memory 90 GB 3 $720.00 $1.08 270 GB 12 270 GB 21 TB Sign up
High Memory 150 GB 3 $1,440.00 $2.16 450 GB 24 600 GB 24 TB Sign up
High Memory 300 GB 3 $2,880.00 $4.32 900 GB 48 1020 GB 27 TB Sign up

Premium CPU

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
Premium 4 GB 3 $129.00 $0.18 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign up
Premium 8 GB 3 $258.00 $0.39 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign up
Premium 16 GB 3 $519.00 $0.78 48 GB 24 960 GB 18 TB Sign up
Premium 32 GB 3 $1,038.00 $1.56 96 GB 48 1920 GB 21 TB Sign up
Premium 64 GB 3 $2,073.00 $3.12 192 GB 96 3840 GB 24 TB Sign up
Premium 96 GB 3 $3,111.00 $4.68 288 GB 144 5760 GB 27 TB Sign up
Premium 128 GB 3 $4,146.00 $6.21 384 GB 150 7500 GB 30 TB Sign up
Premium 256 GB 3 $8,295.00 $12.45 768 GB 168 15000 GB 33 TB Sign up
Premium 512 GB 3 $16,590.00 $24.87 1536 GB 192 21600 GB 36 TB Sign up

Storage

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Block Storage plans

Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes. See product details.

Storage $/Mo  
10 GB $1.00 Sign up
20 GB $2.00 Sign up
40 GB $4.00 Sign up
80 GB $8.00 Sign up
160 GB $16.00 Sign up
320 GB $32.00 Sign up
640 GB $64.00 Sign up
1280 GB $128.00 Sign up
2560 GB $256.00 Sign up
5120 GB $512.00 Sign up
10240 GB $1,024.00 Sign up

Object Storage plans

Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects, per bucket, per account. See product details.

Storage $/Mo Outbound Transfer Objects / Cluster*  
250 GB $5.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
500 GB $10.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
1 TB $20.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
5 TB $100.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
10 TB $200.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
50 TB $1,000.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
100 TB $2,000.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
500 TB $10,000.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
1 PB $20,000.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up

$0.02 / GB Additional Storage, $0.005 / GB Additional Outbound Transferred. Some usage limits and specifications vary by region. For larger workloads and expanded capacity requests, contact us.

Images plans

Upload, capture, and deploy custom images across machines. Explore Developer Hub.

Storage $/Mo Images / Account Max Capacity  
1 GB $0.10 25 150 GB Sign up
25 GB $2.50 25 150 GB Sign up
50 GB $5.00 25 150 GB Sign up
75 GB $7.50 25 150 GB Sign up
100 GB $10.00 25 150 GB Sign up
125 GB $12.50 25 150 GB Sign up
150 GB $15.00 25 150 GB Sign up

$0.10 / GB additional storage, based on uncompressed image size.

Backups plans

Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up. See product details.

Dedicated CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Dedicated 4 GB $5.00 $0.008 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 8 GB $10.00 $0.015 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 16 GB $20.00 $0.030 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 32 GB $40.00 $0.060 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 64 GB $80.00 $0.120 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 96 GB $120.00 $0.180 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 128 GB $160.00 $0.240 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 256 GB $200.00 $0.300 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 512 GB $240.00 $0.360 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

Shared CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Linode 1 GB $2.00 $0.003 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign up
Linode 2 GB $2.50 $0.004 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign up
Linode 4 GB $5.00 $0.008 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Linode 8 GB $10.00 $0.015 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Linode 16 GB $20.00 $0.030 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Linode 32 GB $40.00 $0.060 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Linode 64 GB $80.00 $0.120 64 GB 16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Linode 96 GB $120.00 $0.180 96 GB 20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Linode 128 GB $160.00 $0.240 128 GB 24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Linode 192 GB $240.00 $0.360 192 GB 32 3840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

High Memory

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
High Memory 24 GB $5.00 $0.0075 24 GB 2 20 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 48 GB $10.00 $0.0150 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 90 GB $20.00 $0.0300 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 150 GB $40.00 $0.0600 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 300 GB $80.00 $0.1200 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up

Premium CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Premium 4 GB $5.00 $0.008 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Premium 8 GB $10.00 $0.015 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Premium 16 GB $20.00 $0.030 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Premium 32 GB $40.00 $0.060 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Premium 64 GB $80.00 $0.120 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Premium 96 GB $120.00 $0.180 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Premium 128 GB $160.00 $0.240 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Premium 256 GB $200.00 $0.300 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Premium 512 GB $240.00 $0.360 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

GPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
GPU 32 GB $40.00 $0.06 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
GPU 64 GB $80.00 $0.12 64 GB 16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
GPU 96 GB $160.00 $0.18 96 GB 20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
GPU 128 GB $320.00 $0.24 128 GB 24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up

Databases

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

MySQL plans

Fully managed MySQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee. See product details.

Premium CPU

Plan Core RAM Storage List Price 1 Node List Price 2 Node List Price 3 Node  
Premium 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $81.60 $171.60 $246.00 Sign up
Premium 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $163.20 $342.00 $492.00 Sign up
Premium 16 GB, node 8 16 320 $327.60 $708.00 $982.80 Sign up
Premium 32 GB, node 16 32 640 $655.20 $1,401.60 $1,965.60 Sign up
Premium 64 GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,407.60 $2,838.00 $4,150.80 Sign up
Premium 96 GB, node 48 96 1920 $2,110.86 $4,358.40 $6,234.00 Sign up
Premium 128 GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,809.14 $5,706.00 $8,086.80 Sign up
Premium 256 GB, node 56 256 5000 $5,625.60 $10,941.60 $16,263.60 Sign up

Usable storage is smaller than the actual plan storage due to the overhead from the database platform.

Dedicated CPU

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 2 Nodes 3 Nodes  
Dedicated 4GB, node 2 4 80 $68.00 $143.00 $206.00 Sign up
Dedicated 8GB, node 4 8 160 $136.00 $285.00 $410.00 Sign up
Dedicated 16GB, node 8 16 320 $273.00 $590.00 $819.00 Sign up
Dedicated 32GB, node 16 32 640 $546.00 $1,168.00 $1,638.00 Sign up
Dedicated 64GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,173.00 $2,365.00 $3,459.00 Sign up
Dedicated 96GB, node 48 96 1920 $1,759.00 $3,632.00 $5,195.00 Sign up
Dedicated 128GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,341.00 $4,755.00 $6,739.00 Sign up
Dedicated 256GB, node 56 256 5000 $4,684.00 $9,118.00 $13,553.00 Sign up

Shared CPU

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 3Nodes  
Shared 1 GB, node 1 1 25 $16.00 $37.00 Sign up
Shared 2 GB, node 1 2 50 $32.00 $74.00 Sign up
Shared 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $63.00 $147.00 Sign up
Shared 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $126.00 $294.00 Sign up
Shared 16 GB, node 6 16 320 $252.00 $588.00 Sign up
Shared 32 GB, node 8 32 640 $504.00 $1,176.00 Sign up
Shared 64 GB, node 16 64 1280 $1,008.00 $2,352.00 Sign up
Shared 96 GB, node 20 96 1920 $1,512.00 $3,545.00 Sign up
Shared 128 GB, node 24 128 2560 $2,016.00 $4,726.00 Sign up
Shared 192 GB, node 32 192 3840 $3,025.00 $7,090.00 Sign up
PostgreSQL plans

Fully managed PostgreSQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee. See product details.

Premium CPU

Plan Core RAM Storage List Price 1 Node List Price 2 Node List Price 3 Node  
Premium 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $81.60 $171.60 $246.00 Sign up
Premium 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $163.20 $342.00 $492.00 Sign up
Premium 16 GB, node 8 16 320 $327.60 $708.00 $982.80 Sign up
Premium 32 GB, node 16 32 640 $655.20 $1,401.60 $1,965.60 Sign up
Premium 64 GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,407.60 $2,838.00 $4,150.80 Sign up
Premium 96 GB, node 48 96 1920 $2,110.86 $4,358.40 $6,234.00 Sign up
Premium 128 GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,809.14 $5,706.00 $8,086.80 Sign up
Premium 256 GB, node 56 256 5000 $5,625.60 $10,941.60 $16,263.60 Sign up

Dedicated CPU

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 2 Nodes 3 Nodes  
Dedicated 4GB, node 2 4 80 $68.00 $143.00 $206.00 Sign up
Dedicated 8GB, node 4 8 160 $136.00 $285.00 $410.00 Sign up
Dedicated 16GB, node 8 16 320 $273.00 $590.00 $819.00 Sign up
Dedicated 32GB, node 16 32 640 $546.00 $1,168.00 $1,638.00 Sign up
Dedicated 64GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,173.00 $2,365.00 $3,459.00 Sign up
Dedicated 96GB, node 48 96 1920 $1,759.00 $3,632.00 $5,195.00 Sign up
Dedicated 128GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,341.00 $4,755.00 $6,739.00 Sign up
Dedicated 256GB, node 56 256 5000 $4,684.00 $9,118.00 $13,553.00 Sign up

Shared CPU

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 3Nodes  
Shared 1 GB, node 1 1 25 $16.00 $37.00 Sign up
Shared 2 GB, node 1 2 50 $32.00 $74.00 Sign up
Shared 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $63.00 $147.00 Sign up
Shared 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $126.00 $294.00 Sign up
Shared 16 GB, node 6 16 320 $252.00 $588.00 Sign up
Shared 32 GB, node 8 32 640 $504.00 $1,176.00 Sign up
Shared 64 GB, node 16 64 1280 $1,008.00 $2,352.00 Sign up
Shared 96 GB, node 20 96 1920 $1,512.00 $3,545.00 Sign up
Shared 128 GB, node 24 128 2560 $2,016.00 $4,726.00 Sign up
Shared 192 GB, node 32 192 3840 $3,025.00 $7,090.00 Sign up

Networking

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

NodeBalancers plan

Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr  
NodeBalancer $10 $0.15 Sign up

Services

Responsive, hands-on expertise from professionals who care.

Infrastructure management

Enroll in a Managed Service from an existing account with no obligation or contract for $100 per compute instance, per month.

Add to account

Cloud consulting and migration

Speak with a cloud consultant today! Send a consultation request or call us at 866-238-9435 (international: +1-609-380-7562).

Contact us

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

You are charged the hourly rate for a service up to its monthly cap (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB Linode and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x .0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice gets generated. Read this guide on how billing works.

You will be invoiced $0.005 for each GB over your pooled network transfer quota. Please note that all inbound traffic is free and will not count against your quota. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.

Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $150 within those 60 days, then the $100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged $50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

If you’re not sure, we recommend that you start small and work your way up. You can resize your Linode up or down at any time. If you’re planning to migrate your workload from on-premises or between cloud providers, we recommend using our Total Cost of Ownership Cloud Pricing Calculator to receive a full cost breakdown and technical recommendations. You can also learn more by reading our guide about how to choose a Linode plan.

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your Linode is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.

We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our Tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.