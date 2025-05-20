X
Deploy the right GPU to meet your application’s needs and budget

Sustainably test and scale compute-intensive workloads on Akamai’s GPU cloud services without draining your infrastructure budget. Akamai Cloud’s NVIDIA™ GPUs are structured to support your workloads and keep you building. Easily deploy cloud-based GPUs when needed. Predictable pricing and low-cost egress help you manage costs and scale machine learning, AI workloads, data processing, and other high-performance computing with confidence.

Key features

Dedicated GPU resources

Get strong, predictable performance with GPU and CPU resources 100% allocated to your plan.

25x media encoding performance

RTX 4000 Ada GPU plans are built for media workloads, with 2x encoding, 2x decoding, and 1x AV1 encode/decode engines per card.

Superior AI inference performance

Deliver up to 60% lower latency and 3x higher throughput for up to 86% less cost with image generation and AI workloads on RTX 4000 Ada GPUs compared to equivalent hyperscaler GPUs.

Features

  • Low, predictable GPU pricing starting at $0.52 per hour for RTX 4000 Ada GPU plans
  • Configure Backups to retain data with automated daily, weekly, and biweekly snapshots
  • Add GPU nodes to managed Kubernetes clusters with LKE
  • Easily resize a Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, Premium CPU, or High Memory instance to a GPU instance
  • Save up to 90% on egress with Akamai Cloud ($0.005 per GB in most regions)
  • Set up CI/CD pipelines with custom images, Terraform provider, and more
  • Access full documentation support to install NVIDIA CUDA toolkit to get started
  • Manage infrastructure flexibly with our UI, API, CLI, and developer tool integrations
  • 24/7/365 email and phone support for all customers

