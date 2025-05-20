Deploy the right GPU to meet your application’s needs and budget
Sustainably test and scale compute-intensive workloads on Akamai’s GPU cloud services without draining your infrastructure budget. Akamai Cloud’s NVIDIA™ GPUs are structured to support your workloads and keep you building. Easily deploy cloud-based GPUs when needed. Predictable pricing and low-cost egress help you manage costs and scale machine learning, AI workloads, data processing, and other high-performance computing with confidence.
Key features
Features
- Low, predictable GPU pricing starting at $0.52 per hour for RTX 4000 Ada GPU plans
- Configure Backups to retain data with automated daily, weekly, and biweekly snapshots
- Add GPU nodes to managed Kubernetes clusters with LKE
- Easily resize a Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, Premium CPU, or High Memory instance to a GPU instance
- Save up to 90% on egress with Akamai Cloud ($0.005 per GB in most regions)
- Set up CI/CD pipelines with custom images, Terraform provider, and more
- Access full documentation support to install NVIDIA CUDA toolkit to get started
- Manage infrastructure flexibly with our UI, API, CLI, and developer tool integrations
- 24/7/365 email and phone support for all customers
Explore other compute plans
Next steps
For support or account issues, please visit our support page.