Enterprise-ready cloud for gaming, media, and performance-sensitive SaaS

Reduce performance lags from “noisy neighbor” resource contention. Premium CPU instances provide an extra layer of exclusivity with Premium-only designated hosts for maximum resource contention prevention, plus dedicated CPUs for applications that require consistent 100% CPU utilization.

Key Features

Available in new core regions

Premium CPU instances are exclusive to our newest core compute regions to leverage our newest, fastest AMD EPYC™ CPUs and other hardware.

Run on current AMD EPYC™ “Milan” CPUs

Premium instances run on AMD EPYC™ 7003 CPUs (“Milan”), maintaining consistent, high-performance compute for your applications.

Balance price and performance to fit your needs

Match a Premium CPU plan to fit your workload — pricing options support a wide range of use cases at competitive rates.

Features

  • Choose from multiple plans with 4 GB–256 GB RAM and 2–56 CPUs per compute instance
  • Configure Backups to retain data with automated daily, weekly, and biweekly snapshots
  • Add Premium nodes to managed Kubernetes clusters with LKE 
  • Easily resize up and down when your application needs more or less compute resources
  • Reduce cloud costs and stay flexible with pricing that avoids hyperscaler lock-in
  • Set up CI/CD pipelines with custom images, Terraform provider, and more
  • Save on egress costs with Akamai Cloud’s pooled network transfer system for outbound transfer
  • Manage infrastructure with our UI, API, CLI, or other developer tool integrations
  • 24/7/365 email and phone support for all customers

Customer stories

Stadia Maps Provides Beautiful, Cost-Effective Map Solution

With Akamai Cloud, Stadia Maps gives their customers a more powerful and attractive location-based API experience.

Read customer story

SharePlay Powers Optimal Gaming Experiences

SharePlay reduced costs while maintaining high performance and low latency, migrating from AWS to Akamai.

Read customer story

The Right Cloud for the Right Application

Leading social media platform finds strategic, long-term partner for cloud computing with Akamai.

Read customer story

We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.