Enterprise-ready cloud for gaming, media, and performance-sensitive SaaS
Reduce performance lags from “noisy neighbor” resource contention. Premium CPU instances provide an extra layer of exclusivity with Premium-only designated hosts for maximum resource contention prevention, plus dedicated CPUs for applications that require consistent 100% CPU utilization.
Key Features
Features
- Choose from multiple plans with 4 GB–256 GB RAM and 2–56 CPUs per compute instance
- Configure Backups to retain data with automated daily, weekly, and biweekly snapshots
- Add Premium nodes to managed Kubernetes clusters with LKE
- Easily resize up and down when your application needs more or less compute resources
- Reduce cloud costs and stay flexible with pricing that avoids hyperscaler lock-in
- Set up CI/CD pipelines with custom images, Terraform provider, and more
- Save on egress costs with Akamai Cloud’s pooled network transfer system for outbound transfer
- Manage infrastructure with our UI, API, CLI, or other developer tool integrations
- 24/7/365 email and phone support for all customers
Explore other Akamai Cloud compute plans
Customer stories
Next steps
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.