Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE)

Deploy containerized applications with our fully managed Kubernetes orchestration engine

Fast and simple Kubernetes cluster deployments

Build and scale containerized workloads with Linode Kubernetes Engine — a managed K8s service with predictable, cost-effective pricing. Upgrade to LKE-Enterprise to support large production workloads with dedicated resources, enhanced scalability, and advanced security. Get started in minutes to scale with confidence.

View documentation

Key LKE-Enterprise features

Built for enterprises with dedicated resources, scalability, and security.

Dedicated resources for unmatched performance

LKE-Enterprise provides exclusive control planes and ingress resources to enhance applications for consistent performance at scale.

Enterprise-grade security without the complexity

Comprehensive firewall controls, VPC support, and third-party IAM integration deliver security with the simplicity you need.

Scale confidently and reliably

With a 99.9% SLA for worker clusters and support for 500+ nodes, containerized applications can scale without performance degradation.

Features

  • LKE provides a high-availability control plane; LKE-Enterprise empowers stability with 99.9% SLA for nodes
  • LKE automatically provisions NodeBalancers to route traffic; LKE-Enterprise provides dedicated ingress with 10 Gbps throughput
  • LKE-Enterprise integrates with virtual private cloud (VPC) to isolate clusters, securing workloads with controlled access
  • Deploy GPU-powered compute-intensive workloads to accelerate AI, ML, and media performance
  • Cluster metadata is continuously backed up, enabling automatic restoration in case of failure
  • Block Storage volumes are automatically provisioned, attached as workloads, and deployed to your LKE cluster
  • Master and node components are monitored and can be configured to autorecover upon failure

Customer stories

Eyevinn Revolutionized Open Source Deployment

The consultancy powered its innovative open source platform and sustainable revenue-sharing model with Akamai Cloud.

Read customer story

MTI Streamlined Operations in the Cloud

Used Akamai cloud computing services to enhance IT infrastructure and slash costs.

Read customer story

SharePlay Optimizes Gaming Experiences

The live-streaming platform gained high performance and low latency while reducing costs by migrating from AWS to Akamai.

Read customer story

