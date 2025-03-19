X
NodeBalancers

Deploy high-availability load balancers to maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs

Manage scale with transparent traffic distribution

Make high availability simple and affordable with NodeBalancers, a fully managed load balancing solution. Whether you're running critical business applications or scaling web services, NodeBalancers combine automated failover, intuitive management, and predictable pricing to deliver continuous service without complexity.

Features

  • Terminate SSL traffic at the load balancer level with configurable rulesets while preserving requester IP information
  • Maintain application consistency by routing subsequent requests to the same back-end server
  • Balance multiple services across different network ports using a single NodeBalancer
  • Share your account's network transfer quota among NodeBalancers, and compute for optimal resource use
  • Maintain reliability with passive checks on every request and configurable active health monitoring
  • Get dedicated IPv4 and IPv6 addresses with each NodeBalancer for consistent accessibility

 

  • Automate configuration and scaling through the comprehensive Linode API
  • Deploy across all regions with guaranteed performance and reliability
  • Protect back-end resources and prevent abuse with customizable client connection limits

 

