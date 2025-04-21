Game development
- Player data management
- Cross-platform sync
- Session data storage
- Multiplayer coordination
- Transactions
- Analytics
Quickly deploy a new database and defer management tasks like configurations, availability, disaster recovery, backups, and data replication.
Choose Akamai Managed Databases whenever there is a need for a structured, reliable, and scalable data storage and management solution.
We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.