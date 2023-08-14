LKE pricing includes only the resources you consume – Compute Instances, NodeBalancers, and Volumes. LKE cluster’s master services are free of charge. Upgrade your control plane to our High-Availability (HA) Control Plane for $60 per cluster, per month.





LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE, includes High-Availability (HA) and a dedicated Control Plane for $300 per cluster, per month. Learn more.