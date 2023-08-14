 Skip to main content
Pricing - Jakarta

Egress Overage Costs = US$0.015 per GB

Compute

Dedicated CPU Plans

Dedicated virtual machines for CPU-intensive applications. Learn more.

Shared CPU Plans

Shared virtual machines with balanced power and performance. Learn more.

High Memory Plans

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications. Learn more.

Image of a symbol representing the new Linode Premium plans.

Premium CPU Plans

Minimum hardware model for consistent performance on dedicated resources. Learn more.

Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE)

LKE pricing includes only the resources you consume – Compute Instances, NodeBalancers, and Volumes. LKE cluster’s master services are free of charge. Upgrade your control plane to our High-Availability (HA) Control Plane for $60 per cluster, per month.

LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE, includes High-Availability (HA) and a dedicated Control Plane for $300 per cluster, per month. Learn more.

  • Dedicated CPU
  • Shared
  • High Memory
  • Premium CPU

Upgrade your control plane to our High-Availability (HA) Control Plane for $72 per cluster, per month.

Pricing & Comparison Tools

See how much you can save and create custom configurations with our easy-to-use pricing tools.

Cloud Pricing Calculator

Our powerful Cloud Pricing Calculator can help you price and configure features to match your needs. Share with others by exporting results to Excel or PDF.

Launch Pricing Calculator

Cloud Pricing Estimator

Ideal for individual workloads, get instant pricing comparisons of Linode, now Akamai, versus AWS, GCP, and Azure with help from our interactive Cloud Estimator tool.

Try Cloud Estimator

Storage

Block Storage

Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes. Learn more.

Object Storage

Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects, per bucket, per account. Learn more.

$0.024 / GB Additional Storage,  $0.015 / GB Additional Outbound Transferred

*Some usage limits and specifications vary by region. For larger workloads and expanded capacity requests, contact Sales.

Images

Upload, capture, and deploy custom images across machines. Learn more.

$0.12 / GB additional storage,  based on uncompressed image size.

Backups

Instant backups with complete independency to your stack. Choose your instance type to backup. Learn more.

  • Dedicated CPU
  • Shared
  • High Memory
  • Premium CPU

Networking

NodeBalancers

Ensure your applications and services are highly available. Learn more.

$ /mo
Create Account Contact Sales

Services

Responsive, hands-on expertise from professionals who care.

Managed

Infrastructure management

Enroll in a Managed Service from an existing account with no obligation or contract for $100 per Compute instance, per month.

Learn More

Professional Services

Cloud consulting and migration

Speak with a Cloud Consultant Today! Send a consultation request or call us at 866-238-9435. (International: +1-609-380-7562)

Learn More

All of our packages include…

Explore Free Bundled Services

Frequently Asked Questions

How does hourly billing work?

You are charged the hourly rate for a service up to its monthly cap (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1GB Linode and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.22 (24 hours x .009/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice gets generated. Learn more.

What plan should I choose?

If you're not sure, we recommend that you start small and work your way up. You can resize your Linode up or down at any time. If you're planning to migrate your workload from on-premises or between cloud providers, we recommend using our Total Cost of Ownership Cloud Pricing Calculator to receive a full cost breakdown and technical recommendations. Learn more.

What happens if I exceed my monthly transfer quota?

You will be invoiced $0.015 for each GB over your pooled network transfer quota. Please note that all inbound traffic is free and will not count against your quota. Learn more.

Can I prepay for my cloud computing services?

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

I received a promotional credit when signing up for my account. When will my credit card begin to be charged?

Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $150 within those 60 days, then the $100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged $50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.

If my Linode is powered off, will I be billed?

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc. even when your Linode is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely. Learn more.

What forms of payment do you accept?

We accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Learn more.

Do you collect taxes?

We collect taxes for customers who are subject to it. You can refer to our Tax Information guide to learn more about what countries we collect taxes for, including tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account. Learn more.

