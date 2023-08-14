Akamai Cloud Computing
Predictable Pricing
in Jakarta
CPU, transfer, storage, and RAM bundled into one flat price.
Pricing - Jakarta
Egress Overage Costs = US$0.015 per GB
Compute
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Dedicated 4 GB
|$43.20
|$0.065
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 8 GB
|$86.40
|$0.130
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 16 GB
|$172.80
|$0.259
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 32 GB
|$345.60
|$0.518
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 64 GB
|$691.20
|$1.037
|64 GB
|32
|1,280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 96 GB
|$1,036.80
|$1.555
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 128 GB
|$1,382.40
|$2.074
|128 GB
|50
|2,500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 256 GB
|$2,764.80
|$4.147
|256 GB
|56
|5,000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 512 GB
|$5,529.60
|$8.294
|512 GB
|64
|7,200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Nanode 1 GB
|$6
|$0.009
|1 GB
|1
|25 GB
|1 TB
|40/1 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 2 GB
|$14.40
|$0.022
|2 GB
|1
|50 GB
|2 TB
|40/2 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 4 GB
|$28.80
|$0.043
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 8 GB
|$57.60
|$0.086
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 16 GB
|$115.20
|$0.173
|16 GB
|6
|320 GB
|8 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 32 GB
|$230.40
|$0.346
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 64 GB
|$460.80
|$0.691
|64 GB
|16
|1,280 GB
|20 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 96 GB
|$691.20
|$1.037
|96 GB
|20
|1,920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 128 GB
|$921.60
|$1.382
|128 GB
|24
|2,560 GB
|20 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 192 GB
|$1,382.40
|$2.074
|192 GB
|32
|3,840 GB
|20 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
High Memory Plans
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications. Learn more.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Linode 24 GB
|$72
|$0.108
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 48 GB
|$144
|$0.216
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 90 GB
|$288
|$0.432
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 150 GB
|$576
|$0.864
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 300 GB
|$1,152
|$1.728
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE)
LKE pricing includes only the resources you consume – Compute Instances, NodeBalancers, and Volumes. LKE cluster’s master services are free of charge. Upgrade your control plane to our High-Availability (HA) Control Plane for $60 per cluster, per month.
LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE, includes High-Availability (HA) and a dedicated Control Plane for $300 per cluster, per month. Learn more.
- Dedicated CPU
- Shared
- High Memory
- Premium CPU
|Instance Type
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Dedicated 4 GB
|3
|$129.60
|$0.195
|12 GB
|6
|240 GB
|12 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 8 GB
|3
|$259.20
|$0.390
|24 GB
|12
|480 GB
|15 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 16 GB
|3
|$518.40
|$0.777
|48 GB
|24
|960 GB
|18 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 32 GB
|3
|$1,036.80
|$1.554
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|21 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 64 GB
|3
|$2,073.60
|$3.111
|192 GB
|96
|3,840 GB
|24 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 96 GB
|3
|$3,110.40
|$4.665
|288 GB
|144
|5,760 GB
|27 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 128 GB
|3
|$4,147.20
|$6.222
|384 GB
|150
|7,500 GB
|30 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 256 GB
|3
|$8,294.40
|$12.441
|768 GB
|168
|15,000 GB
|33 TB
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 512 GB
|3
|$16,588.80
|$24.882
|1,536 GB
|192
|21,600 GB
|36 TB
|Sign Up
|Instance Type
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Shared 2 GB
|3
|$43.20
|$0.066
|6 GB
|3
|150 GB
|6 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 4 GB
|3
|$86.40
|$0.129
|12 GB
|6
|240 GB
|12 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 8 GB
|3
|$172.80
|$0.258
|24 GB
|12
|480 GB
|15 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 16 GB
|3
|$345.60
|$0.519
|48 GB
|18
|960 GB
|24 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 32 GB
|3
|$691.20
|$1.038
|96 GB
|24
|1,920 GB
|48 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 64 GB
|3
|$1,382.40
|$2.073
|192 GB
|48
|3,840 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 96 GB
|3
|$2,073.60
|$3.111
|288 GB
|60
|5,760 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 128 GB
|3
|$2,764.80
|$4.146
|384 GB
|72
|7,680 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 192 GB
|3
|$4,147.20
|$6.222
|576 GB
|96
|11,520 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
|Instance Type
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|High Memory 24 GB
|3
|$216.00
|$0.324
|72 GB
|6
|60 GB
|15 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 48 GB
|3
|$432.00
|$0.648
|144 GB
|6
|120 GB
|18 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 90 GB
|3
|$864.00
|$1.296
|270 GB
|12
|270 GB
|21 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 150 GB
|3
|$1,728.00
|$2.592
|450 GB
|24
|600 GB
|24 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 300 GB
|3
|$3,456.00
|$5.184
|900 GB
|48
|1,020 GB
|27 TB
|Sign Up
|Instance Type
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Premium 4 GB
|3
|$155.52
|$0.234
|12 GB
|6
|240 GB
|12 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 8 GB
|3
|$311.04
|$0.468
|24 GB
|12
|480 GB
|15 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 16 GB
|3
|$622.08
|$0.933
|48 GB
|24
|960 GB
|18 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 32 GB
|3
|$1,244.16
|$1.866
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|21 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 64 GB
|3
|$2,488.32
|$3.732
|192 GB
|96
|3,840 GB
|24 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 96 GB
|3
|$3,732.48
|$5.598
|288 GB
|144
|5,760 GB
|27 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 128 GB
|3
|$4,976.64
|$7.464
|384 GB
|150
|7,500 GB
|30 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 256 GB
|3
|$9,953.28
|$14.931
|768 GB
|168
|15,000 GB
|33 TB
|Sign Up
|Premium 512 GB
|3
|$19,906.56
|$29.859
|1,536 GB
|192
|21,600 GB
|36 TB
|Sign Up
Upgrade your control plane to our High-Availability (HA) Control Plane for $72 per cluster, per month.
Pricing & Comparison Tools
See how much you can save and create custom configurations with our easy-to-use pricing tools.
Cloud Pricing Calculator
Our powerful Cloud Pricing Calculator can help you price and configure features to match your needs. Share with others by exporting results to Excel or PDF.
Cloud Pricing Estimator
Ideal for individual workloads, get instant pricing comparisons of Linode, now Akamai, versus AWS, GCP, and Azure with help from our interactive Cloud Estimator tool.
Storage
Object Storage
Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects, per bucket, per account. Learn more.
|Storage
|$/Mo
|Outbound Transfer
|Objects / Cluster*
|250 GB
|$5.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|500 GB
|$11.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|1 TB
|$23.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|5 TB
|$119.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|10 TB
|$239.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|50 TB
|$1,199.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|100 TB
|$2,399.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|500 TB
|$11,999.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
|1 PB
|$23,999.00
|1 TB
|1 Billion
|Sign Up
$0.024 / GB Additional Storage, $0.015 / GB Additional Outbound Transferred
*Some usage limits and specifications vary by region. For larger workloads and expanded capacity requests, contact Sales.
$0.12 / GB additional storage, based on uncompressed image size.
Backups
Instant backups with complete independency to your stack. Choose your instance type to backup. Learn more.
- Dedicated CPU
- Shared
- High Memory
- Premium CPU
|Instance Type
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Dedicated 4 GB
|$6
|$0.009
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 8 GB
|$12
|$0.018
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 16 GB
|$24
|$0.036
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 32 GB
|$48
|$0.072
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 64 GB
|$96
|$0.144
|64 GB
|32
|1,280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 96 GB
|$144
|$0.216
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 128 GB
|$192
|$0.288
|128 GB
|50
|2,500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 256 GB
|$240
|$0.360
|256 GB
|56
|5,000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 512 GB
|$288
|$0.432
|512 GB
|64
|7,200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Instance Type
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Nanode 1 GB
|$2.40
|$0.0036
|1 GB
|1
|25 GB
|1 TB
|40/1 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 2 GB
|$3
|$0.0045
|2 GB
|1
|50 GB
|2 TB
|40/2 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 4 GB
|$6
|$0.009
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 8 GB
|$12
|$0.018
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 16 GB
|$24
|$0.036
|16 GB
|6
|320 GB
|8 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 32 GB
|$48
|$0.072
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 64 GB
|$96
|$0.144
|64 GB
|16
|1,280 GB
|20 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 96 GB
|$144
|$0.216
|96 GB
|20
|1,920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 128 GB
|$192
|$0.288
|128 GB
|24
|2,560 GB
|20 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Shared 192 GB
|$288
|$0.432
|192 GB
|32
|3,840 GB
|20 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Instance Type
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|High Memory 24 GB
|$6
|$0.009
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 48 GB
|$12
|$0.018
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 90 GB
|$24
|$0.036
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 150 GB
|$48
|$0.072
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 300 GB
|$96
|$0.144
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Instance Type
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Premium 4 GB
|$6
|$0.009
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 8 GB
|$12
|$0.018
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 16 GB
|$24
|$0.036
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 32 GB
|$48
|$0.072
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 64 GB
|$96
|$0.144
|64 GB
|32
|1,280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 96 GB
|$144
|$0.216
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 128 GB
|$192
|$0.288
|128 GB
|50
|2,500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 256 GB
|$240
|$0.360
|256 GB
|56
|5,000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Premium 512 GB
|$288
|$0.432
|512 GB
|64
|7,200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Networking
Services
Responsive, hands-on expertise from professionals who care.
Managed
Infrastructure management
Enroll in a Managed Service from an existing account with no obligation or contract for $100 per Compute instance, per month.
Professional Services
Cloud consulting and migration
Speak with a Cloud Consultant Today! Send a consultation request or call us at 866-238-9435. (International: +1-609-380-7562)
All of our packages include…
- 24/7/365 Email & Phone Support
- User-Friendly Cloud Manager
- 99.99% Compute Uptime SLA
- 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
- Private VLAN
- API & CLI
- Extensive documentation library
- Free bundled transfer
- DNS Management
- Cloud Firewall
- Worldwide Availability
- One-Click Apps
- IPv6 Support
- Monitoring & Alerts
Frequently Asked Questions
How does hourly billing work?
You are charged the hourly rate for a service up to its monthly cap (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1GB Linode and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.22 (24 hours x .009/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice gets generated. Learn more.
What plan should I choose?
If you're not sure, we recommend that you start small and work your way up. You can resize your Linode up or down at any time. If you're planning to migrate your workload from on-premises or between cloud providers, we recommend using our Total Cost of Ownership Cloud Pricing Calculator to receive a full cost breakdown and technical recommendations. Learn more.
What happens if I exceed my monthly transfer quota?
You will be invoiced $0.015 for each GB over your pooled network transfer quota. Please note that all inbound traffic is free and will not count against your quota. Learn more.
Can I prepay for my cloud computing services?
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
I received a promotional credit when signing up for my account. When will my credit card begin to be charged?
Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $150 within those 60 days, then the $100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged $50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.
If my Linode is powered off, will I be billed?
Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc. even when your Linode is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely. Learn more.
What forms of payment do you accept?
We accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Learn more.
Do you collect taxes?
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to it. You can refer to our Tax Information guide to learn more about what countries we collect taxes for, including tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account. Learn more.
Ready to get started or have questions?
Set up your free account today or contact a sales consultant to learn more.