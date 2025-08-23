X
View all products
Compute
Storage
Networking
Databases
Services
Solutions
Pricing
Library
Technical Resources
Community
Marketplace
What's New

Predictable Pricing in São Paulo

CPU, transfer, storage, and RAM bundled into one flat price

Cloud Computing Calculator

Compute

Egress overage costs = US$0.007 per GB

Essential Compute plans

Dedicated, shared, virtual machines for CPU-intensive applications. See product details.

Dedicated CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Dedicated 4 GB $50.40 $0.076 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 8 GB $100.80 $0.151 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 16 GB $201.60 $0.302 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 32 GB $403.20 $0.605 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 64 GB $806.40 $1.210 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 96 GB $1,209.60 $1.814 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 128 GB $1,612.80 $2.419 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 256 GB $3,225.60 $4.838 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 512 GB $6,451.20 $9.677 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

Shared CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Nanode 1 GB $7.00 $0.0105 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 2 GB $16.80 $0.025 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 4 GB $33.60 $0.05 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 8 GB $67.20 $0.101 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 16 GB $134.40 $0.202 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 32 GB $268.80 $0.403 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 64 GB $537.60 $0.806 64 GB 16 1,280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 96 GB $806.40 $1.210 96 GB 20 1,920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 128 GB $1,075.20 $1.613 128 GB 24 2,560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 192 GB $1,612.80 $2.419 192 GB 32 3,840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

High Memory

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Linode 24 GB $84.00 $0.126 24 GB 2 20 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Linode 48 GB $168.00 $0.252 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Linode 90 GB $336.00 $0.504 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Linode 150 GB $672.00 $1.008 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Linode 300 GB $1,344.00 $2.016 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up

Premium CPU plans

Minimum hardware model for consistent performance on dedicated resources. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Premium 4 GB $60.48 $0.091 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Premium 8 GB $120.96 $0.181 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Premium 16 GB $241.92 $0.363 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Premium 32 GB $483.84 $0.726 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Premium 64 GB $967.68 $1.452 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Premium 96 GB $1,451.52 $2.177 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Premium 128 GB $1,935.36 $2.903 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Premium 256 GB $3,870.72 $5.806 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Premium 512 GB $7,741.44 $11.612 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up
Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) plans

LKE pricing includes only the resources you consume — compute instances, NodeBalancers, and volumes. LKE cluster’s master services are free of charge. Upgrade to our high-availability (HA) control plane for US$60 per cluster per month.

LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE and includes HA and a dedicated control plane for US$300 per cluster per month. See product details.

Dedicated CPU

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
Dedicated 4 GB 3 $151.20 $0.228 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign up
Dedicated 8 GB 3 $302.40 $0.453 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign up
Dedicated 16 GB 3 $604.80 $0.906 48 GB 24 960 GB 18 TB Sign up
Dedicated 32 GB 3 $1,209.60 $1.815 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 21 TB Sign up
Dedicated 64 GB 3 $2,419.20 $3.630 192 GB 96 3,840 GB 24 TB Sign up
Dedicated 96 GB 3 $3,628.80 $5.442 288 GB 144 5,760 GB 27 TB Sign up
Dedicated 128 GB 3 $4,838.40 $7.257 384 GB 150 7,500 GB 30 TB Sign up
Dedicated 256 GB 3 $9,676.80 $14.514 768 GB 168 15,000 GB 33 TB Sign up
Dedicated 512 GB 3 $19,353.60 $29.031 1,536 GB 192 21,600 GB 36 TB Sign up

Shared CPU

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
Shared 2 GB 3 $50.40 $0.075 6 GB 3 150 GB 6 TB Sign up
Shared 4 GB 3 $100.80 $0.150 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign up
Shared 8 GB 3 $201.60 $0.303 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign up
Shared 16 GB 3 $403.20 $0.606 48 GB 18 960 GB 24 TB Sign up
Shared 32 GB 3 $806.40 $1.209 96 GB 24 1,920 GB 48 TB Sign up
Shared 64 GB 3 $1,612.80 $2.418 192 GB 48 3,840 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 96 GB 3 $2,419.20 $3.630 288 GB 60 5,760 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 128 GB 3 $3,225.60 $4.839 384 GB 72 7,680 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 192 GB 3 $4,838.40 $7.257 576 GB 96 11,520 GB 60 TB Sign up

High Memory

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
High Memory 24 GB 3 $252.00 $0.378 72 GB 6 60 GB 15 TB Sign up
High Memory 48 GB 3 $504.00 $0.756 144 GB 6 120 GB 18 TB Sign up
High Memory 90 GB 3 $1,008.00 $1.512 270 GB 12 270 GB 21 TB Sign up
High Memory 150 GB 3 $2,016.00 $3.024 450 GB 24 600 GB 24 TB Sign up
High Memory 300 GB 3 $4,032.00 $6.048 900 GB 48 1,020 GB 27 TB Sign up

Premium CPU

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
Premium 4 GB 3 $181.44 $0.273 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign up
Premium 8 GB 3 $362.88 $0.543 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign up
Premium 16 GB 3 $725.76 $1.089 48 GB 24 960 GB 18 TB Sign up
Premium 32 GB 3 $1,451.52 $2.178 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 21 TB Sign up
Premium 64 GB 3 $2,903.04 $4.356 192 GB 96 3,840 GB 24 TB Sign up
Premium 96 GB 3 $4,354.56 $6.531 288 GB 144 5,760 GB 27 TB Sign up
Premium 128 GB 3 $5,806.08 $8.709 384 GB 150 7,500 GB 30 TB Sign up
Premium 256 GB 3 $11,612.16 $17.418 768 GB 168 15,000 GB 33 TB Sign up
Premium 512 GB 3 $23,224.32 $34.836 1,536 GB 192 21,600 GB 36 TB Sign up

Upgrade your control plane to our high-availability (HA) control plane for US$84 per cluster per month

Storage

Egress overage costs = US$0.007 per GB

Block Storage plans

Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes. See product details.

Storage $/Mo  
10 GB $1.40 Sign up
20 GB $2.80 Sign up
40 GB $5.60 Sign up
80 GB $11.20 Sign up
160 GB $22.40 Sign up
320 GB $44.80 Sign up
640 GB $89.60 Sign up
1,280 GB $179.20 Sign up
2,560 GB $358.40 Sign up
5,120 GB $716.80 Sign up
10,240 GB $1,433.60 Sign up

Object Storage plans

Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects, per bucket, per account. See product details.

Storage $/Mo Outbound Transfer Objects / Cluster*  
250 GB $5.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
500 GB $12.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
1 TB $26.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
5 TB $138.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
10 TB $278.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
50 TB $1,398.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
100 TB $2,798.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
500 TB $13,998.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up
1 PB $27,998.00 1 TB 1 Billion Sign up

US$0.028 / GB additional storage, US$0.007 / GB additional outbound transferred.  Some usage limits and specifications vary by region. For larger workloads and expanded capacity requests, contact us.

Images plans

Upload, capture, and deploy custom images across machines. Explore Developer Hub.

Storage $/Mo Images / Account Max Capacity  
1 GB $0.10 25 150 GB Sign up
25 GB $2.50 25 150 GB Sign up
50 GB $5.00 25 150 GB Sign up
75 GB $7.50 25 150 GB Sign up
100 GB $10.00 25 150 GB Sign up
125 GB $12.50 25 150 GB Sign up
150 GB $15.00 25 150 GB Sign up

US$0.12 / GB additional storage, based on uncompressed image size

Backups plans

Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up. See product details.

Dedicated CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Dedicated 4 GB $7.00 $0.010 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 8 GB $14.00 $0.021 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 16 GB $28.00 $0.042 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 32 GB $56.00 $0.084 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 64 GB $112.00 $0.168 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 96 GB $168.00 $0.252 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 128 GB $224.00 $0.336 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 256 GB $280.00 $0.420 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Dedicated 512 GB $336.00 $0.504 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

Shared CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Linode 1 GB $2.80 $0.004 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign up
Linode 2 GB $3.50 $0.005 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign up
Linode 4 GB $7.00 $0.010 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Linode 8 GB $14.00 $0.021 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Linode 16 GB $28.00 $0.042 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Linode 32 GB $56.00 $0.084 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Linode 64 GB $112.00 $0.168 64 GB 16 1,280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Linode 96 GB $168.00 $0.252 96 GB 20 1,920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Linode 128 GB $224.00 $0.336 128 GB 24 2,560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Linode 192 GB $336.00 $0.504 192 GB 32 3,840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

High Memory

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
High Memory 24 GB $7.00 $0.0105 24 GB 2 20 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 48 GB $14.00 $0.0210 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 90 GB $28.00 $0.0420 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 150 GB $56.00 $0.0840 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 300 GB $112.00 $0.1680 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up

Premium CPU

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Premium 4 GB $7.00 $0.010 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Premium 8 GB $14.00 $0.021 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Premium 16 GB $28.00 $0.042 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Premium 32 GB $56.00 $0.084 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Premium 64 GB $112.00 $0.168 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Premium 96 GB $168.00 $0.252 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Premium 128 GB $224.00 $0.336 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Premium 256 GB $280.00 $0.420 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Premium 512 GB $336.00 $0.504 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

Networking

Egress overage costs = US$0.007 per GB

NodeBalancers plan

Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr  
10 GB $14 $0.21 Sign up

Services

Responsive, hands-on expertise from professionals who care.

Infrastructure management

Enroll in a Managed Service from an existing account with no obligation or contract for $100 per compute instance, per month.

Add to account

Cloud consulting and migration

Speak with a cloud consultant today! Send a consultation request or call us at 866-238-9435 (international: +1-609-380-7562).

Contact us

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

You are charged the hourly rate for a service up to its monthly cap (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB Linode and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed US$0.25 (24 hours x .0105/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice gets generated. Read this guide on how billing works.

You will be invoiced US$0.007 for each GB over your pooled network transfer quota. Please note that all inbound traffic is free and will not count against your quota. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.

Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a US$100 credit for 60 days, then that US$100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend US$50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend US$150 within those 60 days, then the US$100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged US$50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

If you’re not sure, we recommend that you start small and work your way up. You can resize your Linode up or down at any time. If you’re planning to migrate your workload from on-premises or between cloud providers, we recommend using our Total Cost of Ownership Cloud Pricing Calculator to receive a full cost breakdown and technical recommendations. You can also learn more by reading our guide about how to choose a Linode plan.

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your Linode is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.

We collect taxes for customers who are subject to it. You can refer to our Tax information guide to learn more about what countries we collect taxes for, including tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.