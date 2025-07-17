Manage Cookie Preferences

Linode.com uses cookies and similar technologies such as web beacons, pixel tags, local storage, session storage, or scripts (collectively “cookies”) to ensure the fast, reliable, and secure operation of the website, to improve your website experience, to enable certain social media interactions, and to manage your cookie choices. To learn more about our use of these technologies, please see the Tracking Technologies section in our Privacy Statement.

Cookies can be set by us (first-party cookies) or by another company (third-party cookies).

You can manage your preferences for storing first- and third-party cookies on your device from linode.com to remember registration details, collect statistics to enhance usability, analyze site usage, customize content delivered to you, and assist in our marketing efforts by clicking on the “Manage preferences” link below.

You can set your browser to block all cookies or alert you if cookies are placed. Please note that linode.com uses client-side cookies to record your preference. In case you clear your browser cookies or switch browsers, your cookie preference will not persist. Hence, we recommend visiting linode.com in all the browsers that you use to have your cookie choices reflected across all browsers.