Region Availability
Each core compute region’s availability is listed below. This table provides the current availability of each region using the following keys.
Full
Deployment Availability
All users can create resources in this region.
Limited
Deployment Availability
There may be limited capacity in this region.
Planned
Availability
We plan to offer this region for compute services.
North America
|Region
|Slug
|Status
|Atlanta, GA
|us-southeast
|Chicago, IL
|us-ord
|Dallas, TX
|us-central
|Fremont, CA
|us-west
|Los Angeles, CA
|us-lax
|Miami, FL
|us-mia
|Newark, NJ
|us-east
|Seattle, WA
|us-sea
|Washington, D.C.
|us-iad
|Toronto, Canada
|ca-central
Europe
|Region
|Slug
|Status
|Stockholm, SE
|se-sto
|Amsterdam, NL
|nl-ams
|Milan, IT
|it-mil
|London, UK
|eu-west
|London, UK Expansion
|gb-lon
|Paris, FR
|fr-par
|Madrid, ES
|es-mad
|Frankfurt, DE
|eu-central
|Frankfurt, DE Expansion
|de-fra-2
Asia
|Region
|Slug
|Status
|Singapore, SP
|ap-south
|Singapore Expansion, SP
|sg-sin-2
|Osaka, JP
|jp-osa
|Tokyo, JP
|ap-northeast
|Tokyo Expansion, JP
|jp-tyo-3
|Chennai, IN
|in-maa
|Mumbai, IN
|ap-west
|Mumbai Expansion, IN
|in-bom-2
|Jakarta, ID
|id-cgk
South America
|Region
|Slug
|Status
|São Paulo, BR
|br-gru
Oceania
|Region
|Slug
|Status
|Melbourne, AU
|au-mel
|Sydney, AU
|ap-southeast
Last Updated
21 Jan 2025
-
We have disabled the creation of new resources in Jakarta, Indonesia (id-cgk) for new customers. Customers with existing resources prior to January 21, 2025 can continue to deploy resources in this region.
16 Aug 2024
-
We have disabled the creation of new resources in London , United Kingdom (eu-west) for new customers. Customers with existing resources prior to August 16 can continue to deploy resources in this region.
01 Feb 2024
-
We have disabled the creation of new resources in Washington, D.C. (IAD) for new customers. Customers with existing resources prior to February 1, 2024 can continue to deploy resources in this region.
Product Availability
An important consideration when choosing a region for deployment is the availability of specific features and services. Learn more on product availability on our documentation site.