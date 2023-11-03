 Skip to main content
View all products
Compute
Storage
Networking
Databases
Services
Solutions
Pricing
Library
Technical Resources
Community
Marketplace
What's New

REGION AVAILABILITY
Region Availability

Each core compute region’s availability is listed below. This table provides the current availability of each region using the following keys.

North America Europe Asia South America Oceania
Full

Full
Deployment Availability

All users can create resources in this region.

Limited Availability

Limited
Deployment Availability

There may be limited capacity in this region.

Planned

Planned
Availability

We plan to offer this region for compute services.

North America

Region Slug Status
Atlanta, GA us-southeast Full
Chicago, IL us-ord Full
Dallas, TX us-central Full
Fremont, CA us-west Full
Los Angeles, CA us-lax Full
Miami, FL us-mia Full
Newark, NJ us-east Full
Seattle, WA us-sea Full
Washington, D.C. us-iad Limited Availability
Toronto, Canada ca-central Full

Europe

Region Slug Status
Stockholm, SE se-sto Full
Amsterdam, NL nl-ams Full
Milan, IT it-mil Full
London, UK eu-west Limited Availability
London, UK Expansion gb-lon Full
Paris, FR fr-par Full
Madrid, ES es-mad Full
Frankfurt, DE eu-central Full
Frankfurt, DE Expansion de-fra-2 Full

Asia

Region Slug Status
Singapore, SP ap-south Full
Singapore Expansion, SP sg-sin-2 Full
Osaka, JP jp-osa Full
Tokyo, JP ap-northeast Full
Tokyo Expansion, JP jp-tyo-3 Full
Chennai, IN in-maa Full
Mumbai, IN ap-west Full
Mumbai Expansion, IN in-bom-2 Full
Jakarta, ID id-cgk Full

South America

Region Slug Status
São Paulo, BR br-gru Full

Oceania

Region Slug Status
Melbourne, AU au-mel Limited Availability
Sydney, AU ap-southeast Full
Last Updated

21 Jan 2025

  • We have disabled the creation of new resources in Jakarta, Indonesia (id-cgk) for new customers. Customers with existing resources prior to January 21, 2025 can continue to deploy resources in this region.

16 Aug 2024

  • We have disabled the creation of new resources in London , United Kingdom (eu-west) for new customers. Customers with existing resources prior to August 16 can continue to deploy resources in this region.

01 Feb 2024

  • We have disabled the creation of new resources in Washington, D.C. (IAD) for new customers. Customers with existing resources prior to February 1, 2024 can continue to deploy resources in this region.

Product Availability

An important consideration when choosing a region for  deployment is the availability of specific features and services. Learn more on product availability on our documentation site.