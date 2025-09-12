X
View all products
Compute
Storage
Networking
Databases
Services
Solutions
Pricing
Library
Technical Resources
Community
Marketplace
What's New

The World's Most Distributed Cloud Computing Platform

Build and deliver low-latency, edge native applications on Akamai Cloud

Sign up with Google
Github
Email

By providing your email address or using a single sign-on provider to create an account, you agree to our Terms of Service and have reviewed our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.

The cloud of the future, today

Essential strategies for optimizing your cloud infrastructure and enhancing application performance.

Lower your cloud bills

Budgeting for cloud infrastructure should be easy. Enjoy flat, predictable pricing with low egress fees and a free egress allowance.

Explore costs

Deploy low-latency apps

Enhance the performance of your VMs, containers, storage, and databases with support from our Qualified Compute Partners or our popular marketplace apps.

Explore low-latency

Scale across the globe

Control where data is managed and scale to meet demand in key global customer markets.

Explore scalability

Get real cloud portability

Choose the right technologies to power different workloads. Eliminate the need to use proprietary services.

Explore portability

*See Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions

Explore our products

Build and deploy on the world’s most distributed platform.

See all products

Essential Compute

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

App Platform

Deploy powerful cloud native applications on Kubernetes in minutes with automated infrastructure.

View product details

GPU

Parallel process workloads including machine learning, scientific computing, and video processing.

View product details

Linode Kubernetes Engine

Managed K8s container orchestration engine for containerized workloads.

View product details

Managed Databases

Fully managed database service for MySQL and PostgreSQL. Deploy a managed database cluster in production.

View product details

Object Storage

Store your data for high availability, durability, or distribution.

View product details

Learn more

Pricing

CPU, transfer, storage, and RAM bundled into one flat price.

See pricing

Support experience

Get expert advice and assistance whenever you need it from our award-winning support team of highly trained service professionals.

Explore support

Developer portal

Comprehensive guides, documentation, and endpoints.

Explore hub

See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits

We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.